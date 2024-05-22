MP: Endangered Mahseer Fish Struggles For Survival; Narmada Dam Deemed The Reason

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of dams on the Narmada River, along with pollution and overfishing, has cast a shadow on the population of Mahseer fish, the state fish of Madhya Pradesh.

Known for its majestic silver shine, Mahseer fish is fighting for its existence after being declared an endangered species. The Fisheries department has come up with some measures to save this State Fish so that future generations are able to see it. Like Mahseer, there are around sixteen other species of fishes which have reached to the brink of extinction in the state.

Read Also Raman Spectroscopy Can Help Detect Oral Cancer At Early Stage: IIT Indore Study

Sources in the Directorate of Fisheries said that Mahseer is known for travelling to distant places of the river to do breeding. As many dams got built up on Narmada river, the habitat of Mahseer got reduced and its migration from one place to another also got affected adversely. Moreover, the overfishing is another reason for the drastic decline of Mahseer population. Sources said that it is in the last five years that the population of Mahseer was affected due to myriad reasons.

Now to save it, the fisheries department has developed a hatchery for seed production of Mahseer in the Bargi area of Jabalpur. It was developed last year. The seeds of Mahseer will be released into the river from this hatchery so that its population can receive a boost. This fish is known for its silver scale body.

“ Once Mahseer fish was found in large numbers in Narmada river and now its numbers have depleted drastically, making it an endangered fish species,” said an officer of Directorate of Fisheries department.

Dams, pollution affecting Mahseer population

“Along with dams being the major reason for decline in its population, Mahseer is also adversely affected by the increasing pollution in the river. It needs more oxygen to survive and pollution in rivers is depleting the oxygen level. Jyoti Toppo, chief general manager, Fish Federation