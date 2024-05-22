MP Weather Update: State Faces Scorching Heat; Ratlam Hottest At 45.6°C, Drizzle Expected In Bhopal, Betul & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is facing extreme heat these days. From early morning, the sun is harsh, and even nights are hot. It's so hot that stepping outside feels like walking into an oven. The temperatures are soaring past 45 degrees Celsius in many areas, making it really tough to go out. People are trying to stay indoors to escape the intense heat. Even finding shade doesn't help much because the sun is just too strong.

Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa-Nimar is also very hot, with daytime temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius. According to Dr Vedprakash Singh, a senior meteorologist at IMD Bhopal, the entire state will be affected by heatwaves from May 24-25.

On Tuesday, many districts recorded temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius. Ratlam was the hottest at 45.6 degrees. Datia and Naogaon recorded 45.5 degrees, Guna 45.4 degrees, and Gwalior 45 degrees. Bhopal and Ujjain were the hottest they’ve been this season, with Bhopal reaching 43.3 degrees and Ujjain 44.1 degrees. The intense heat caused heatwaves in many cities. In Tikamgarh, Khandwa, Damoh, Narmadapuram, Khargone, Khajuraho, and Shajapur, temperatures reached or exceeded 44 degrees. Among the major cities, Indore recorded 42.8 degrees, and Jabalpur recorded 41.8 degrees.

Severe Heat Combined With Storms And Rain

The weather department has issued a warning for severe heat as well as storms and rain in Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat on Wednesday.