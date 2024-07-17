Fire engulfs Delhi's famous Gulati Hotel located close to India Gate

Scene from the famous Gulati Hotel in New Delhi on the morning of July 17, 2024. The fire broke out in early hours. | X (@ANI)

New Delhi's famous Gulati Hotel was engulfed in flames in a fire that started in its sitting area in early hours of Wednesday (July 17). As per Delhi Fire Service officials quoted in media reports, the fire at Gulati hotel broke out at 2:48 am. The fire soon reached first floor of the hotel after starting at the ground floor level.

The police have told media outlets that a short circuit may have started the fire. However, a probe is being carried out into the incident.

Delhi Fire Service sent four fire tenders to douse the flames which fire-fighters were able to bring under control after efforts that lasted an hour.

Some furniture and other items in the hotel were gutted. But there were no casualties.

Gulati Hotel is located on Pandhara Road Market near India Gate. It often features on must-try lists when it comes to food scene in Delhi. It is famous for its butter chicken.

Videos of the fire were doing rounds on social media.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out at Shop no 8, Gulati Restaurant, near Bikaner House in Pandara Market. A total of 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/LqIlJ7nMsZ — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

Two incidents of fire



In the first incident a fire broke out at the seating theatre of Gulati Restaurant, Bikaner House, Pandara Market, India Gate



Fire was in domestic articles

No one was hurt in the incident



In the second incident, fire broke out at a factory in Narela… pic.twitter.com/TycmBzAXWI — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) July 17, 2024

The popularity of the eatery could be gauged from the way social media users were responding to the news of the fire.

"Thank God no one died," commented a user on X.

"Oh no... It [the hotel] has many pictures of Pre-Partition [times] & [from] Rawal Pindi too...Famous for their Pindi chole..." said another who clearly knew about the history of Gulati Hotel.

(With inputs from agencies)