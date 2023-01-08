e-Paper Get App
Delhi Crime: 16-year-old rape victim shoots at rapist's mother; arrested

Representative Image
A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Delhi today after shooting and injuring the mother of a young boy who had reportedly raped her in 2021, according to the police.

Where did the incident happen?

According to reports, the girl in the dramatic episode in the Bhajanpura neighbourhood of the city fired a pistol at the 50-year-old woman at around 5.30 p.m.

Rapist is a minor

Identity information has not been released because the accused is also a minor. The woman owns a grocery store.

According to authorities, the woman has been admitted to GTB Hospital.

