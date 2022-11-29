e-Paper Get App
Man held for allegedly raping his daughter for past three years

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
Representative Image
The Gurugram police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter repeatedly for the past three years, an officer said on Monday.

The accused, a carpenter, was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the matter was registered and the accused was arrested Sunday night, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the Class 8 student, it was about three years ago that her father found her alone in the house and sexually assaulted her under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, he allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly by threatening to kill her.

"My father would rape me whenever my mother was out of the house. When I protested, he would threaten to throw me out of the house or kill me. Due to which I would remain silent and my father again raped me on October 28. I told the same to my acquaintance who took me to one female employee of an NGO who informed police and police rescued me from my home on Saturday," the girl stated in her complaint.

Station House Officer (SHO) Aman Singh said, "We arrested the accused on Sunday. He is a native of Madhya Pradesh and has been living in the area for the past many years as a tenant. He is a carpenter. He was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody."

