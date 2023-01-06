e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Crime: Three youth stab 15-year-old boy to death in Khyala area

Delhi Crime: Three youth stab 15-year-old boy to death in Khyala area

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shahid.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Crime: Three youth stab 15-year-old boy to death in Khyala area | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Khyala area on Thursday at around 8 pm. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shahid.

According to the police, three boys boys stabbed Mohammad Shahid near a park in Khayala area. The police have arrested the boys involved and the reason for the murder is said to be an old quarrel. Shahid and the accused were known to each other.

According to the police, information about the case was received on Thursday evening, after which the investigation was started. The relatives of the deceased apparently suspect a girl's involvement in the matter and they alleged that her family members had carried out the incident.The police are currently investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
SHOCKING TWIST in Delhi accident case: Police says man accused of driving car over Anjali was at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UPSC releases official exam calendar 2023; check dates here

UPSC releases official exam calendar 2023; check dates here

Delhi Crime: Three youth stab 15-year-old boy to death in Khyala area

Delhi Crime: Three youth stab 15-year-old boy to death in Khyala area

Delhi: Police issues Look Out Circular against man who peed on female passenger on New York-Delhi...

Delhi: Police issues Look Out Circular against man who peed on female passenger on New York-Delhi...

SHOCKING TWIST in Delhi accident case: Police says man accused of driving car over Anjali was at...

SHOCKING TWIST in Delhi accident case: Police says man accused of driving car over Anjali was at...

MP: Plane crashes into temple in Rewa during training, 1 pilot dead, other injured; post-accident...

MP: Plane crashes into temple in Rewa during training, 1 pilot dead, other injured; post-accident...