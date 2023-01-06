Delhi Accident: Shocking twist in investigation, police says man accused of driving car over girl was at home during incident | Video screengrab

Delhi: In a shocking new twist that has come up in the horrific Kanjhawala accident case, the police has found out that the man accused of driving the car that dragged Anjali to death was not at all in the car during the horror. He was at his home during the time of incident said the police after investigation.

According to a report in NDTV, Deepak Khanna who was initially accused of driving the car was not in the car itself. Instead his relative Amit Khanna was the one who drove the car over the girl and dragged her.

Police said that after investigation it has come forward that Deepak took all the blame on himself as Amit was driving the car without license.

6th accused held, owner of the car which dragged Anjali to death

In the Kanjhawala death case, another accused named Ashutosh, the sixth accused, has been arrested by Delhi Police on Friday. Ashutosh's car was the one under which the deceased woman was dragged.

The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide (Section 304) not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, according to the police.

Case registered under culpable homicide

According to Section 304 of IPC, whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder shall be punished with imprisonment for life or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years.

"The accused will be taken to the scene of the crime and their story will be verified. The timeline of events will be established on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence," Hooda told reporters.

He said the victim's family is being updated about the investigation and assured that the police will gather all evidence to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment.

