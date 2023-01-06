Delhi accident case: 6th accused owner of car in which Anjali was dragged to death arrested |

Delhi: In the Kanjhawala death case, another accused named Ashutosh, the sixth accused, has been arrested by Delhi Police. Ashutosh's car was the one under which the deceased woman was dragged.

Case registered under various IPC sections

The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide (Section 304) not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, according to the police.

According to Section 304 of IPC, whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder shall be punished with imprisonment for life or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years.

"The accused will be taken to the scene of the crime and their story will be verified. The timeline of events will be established on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence," Hooda told reporters.

He said the victim's family is being updated about the investigation and assured that the police will gather all evidence to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment.

CCTV footage captured horrific crime

New, high-quality security camera footage confirmed the horrific witness accounts that she had been dragged under the wheels for over an hour.

A senior police officer said that the woman was dragged for around 12 kilometers following the accident.

The victim, who was the sole bread earner of her family, leaves behind an ailing mother and six siblings.

The mother alleged that the police were trying to "make it look like an accident" as she expressed dissatisfaction with their handling of the case.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it a"rarest of rare crime" and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while L-G V K Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime. The victim's family demanded the death penalty for the accused.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case on the basis of the post-mortem report.

