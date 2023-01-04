Delhi Accident: Police PCR van appears minutes after car that killed Anjali Singh in new CCTV footage

A new CCTV footage has surfaced in the Anjali Singh death case in which a Delhi Police PCR van can be seen on the road barely minutes after the hatchback which hit and dragged the 20-year-old for 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on New Year's.

It's not clear as to what time the two vehicles are seen in the video but it does show that the cops were just behind the car used in the horrific crime post midnight on December 31st.

Anjali Singh's friend Nidhi, who was riding pillion but allegedly fled the spot after the accident, claims that the victim was driving under the influence of alcohol although autopsy reports contradict her claim.

Anjali's post-mortem report neither states that she was drunk nor does it suggest any sexual assault on her before the accident.

Family Members Say It's a "Murder"

Anjali's family members are saying that her death was a pre-planned murder.

"It is a pre-planned murder. Anjali's ribs were exposed from the back of the chest. Her lungs were exposed and out," said the kin of the deceased.

Nidhi Makes Bold Claims

Nidhi however, has been telling media outlets that Anjali was not in her senses due to alcohol and they even had a fight outside a hotel on who would drive the scooty.

"She had consumed a lot of alcohol. We even had a fight over who would drive the scooty. She was not at all in her senses.

"Before that accident, she was about to ram into a truck but I somehow managed to apply the brakes on time even as I was seated behind her... and we got saved," Nidhi claimed, while recalling the incident.