Delhi Accident: Victim Anjali Singh's friend Nidhi claims culprits 'hit our scooty deliberately'

Friend of the deceased victim of the Delhi accident on New Year's claimed on Tuesday that Anjali Singh was drunk when she was riding her scooty before she was hit by a car with five occupants and dragged for nearly 12 kms, causing her death.

Nidhi was riding pillion with Anjali, according to reports, and allegedly fled the spot after the accident.

Nidhi has now come forward and broken her silence in the case. She revealed in an interview that 20-year-old Anjali was screaming for help when she was stuck underneath the hatchback.

"Anjali's leg was stuck under the car. The driver moved the car back and forth but she remained stuck. They hit our scooty deliberately," Nidhi told India Today.

New CCTV footage has also emerged in which both Anjali and Nidhi can be seen fighting outside a hotel before they ride off.

As per the police the pillion also received some injuries.

"When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooter. A girl was with her at the time of accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged," said Delhi Police.

Hotel owner threw both out

The hotel manager allegedly threw both girls out of his property after they started arguing with each other inside. The hotel manager also claims that both girls were drunk and doing drugs.

"Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooter," said the hotel manager.