e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Accident: Anjali Singh's body arrives home in Sultanpuri, funeral to be held today

Delhi Accident: Anjali Singh's body arrives home in Sultanpuri, funeral to be held today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the deceased victim's family and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The funeral of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old who was killed in an accident on New Year's Day, will be held in Delhi on Tuesday, January 3. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the deceased victim's family and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for them.

"We will ensure the woman gets justice, he adds," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Anjali's body was handed over to the family which resides in the Sulatanpuri area of the national capital after her autopsy was completed at Maulana Azad Medical College.

The report ruled out any sexual assault and stated shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs as the reason behind her death.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cinema hall owners have right to regulate movie goers from carrying food from outside: Supreme Court

Cinema hall owners have right to regulate movie goers from carrying food from outside: Supreme Court

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits family of Delhi accident victim; declares Rs 10L compensation, promises...

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits family of Delhi accident victim; declares Rs 10L compensation, promises...

UP: Priyanka Gandhi praises brother Rahul Gandhi for not deterring from 'path of truth'

UP: Priyanka Gandhi praises brother Rahul Gandhi for not deterring from 'path of truth'

Delhi Accident: Anjali Singh's body arrives home in Sultanpuri, funeral to be held today

Delhi Accident: Anjali Singh's body arrives home in Sultanpuri, funeral to be held today

GoAir flight hit by birds while approaching Patna airport, lands safely

GoAir flight hit by birds while approaching Patna airport, lands safely