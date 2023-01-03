Delhi Accident: Anjali Singh's body arrives home in Sultanpuri, funeral to be held today

The funeral of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old who was killed in an accident on New Year's Day, will be held in Delhi on Tuesday, January 3. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the deceased victim's family and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for them.

"We will ensure the woman gets justice, he adds," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Anjali's body was handed over to the family which resides in the Sulatanpuri area of the national capital after her autopsy was completed at Maulana Azad Medical College.

The report ruled out any sexual assault and stated shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs as the reason behind her death.