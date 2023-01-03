Delhi CM Kejriwal visits family of Delhi accident victim; declares Rs 10L compensation, promises justice

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited the family of Kanjhawala accident victim. He has declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased woman. The Delhi CM has also ensured that the woman will get justice.

Anjali's (victim) mother, who remains unwell often, has been promised free treatment along with support for the whole family whenever and wherever needed.

20-year-old Anjali lost her life to a horrific accident on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (Dec 31). The girl, who worked for an event company was the sole bread-earner of the family, according to her mother. She had left home at around 5pm informing her mother that she will be back by 10pm.

