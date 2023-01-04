Delhi Accident: After three days of Anjali's death due to dragging, many questions arise but only few answers

Delhi Accident: After almost three days of Anjali's death due to dragging, many questions arise but only few answers | Video screengrab

New Delhi: A horrific incident once again rocked Delhi just with the onset of the New year 2023. A 20-year-old girl left her home informing her mother she would be back by 10 pm. The girl, Anjali, who worked for an event company was the sole bread-earner of the family, according to her mother. She had gone to Punjabi Bagh for her work on her scooty when a car (Grey Baleno) hit her and then dragged her for several kilometres (12-15km) in the Outer Delhi area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Video of accident victim surfaces on social media

According to the Police, the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media.

Eyewitness narrates horrific ordeal

An eyewitness informed the police about the tragic incident after he spotted the car dragging the woman. He called the Kanjhawala Police station and even chased the car on his bike in an attempt to stop it, but it was all in vain.

A high-quality security camera video has supported the eyewitness's story that the victim was killed on Sunday early in the morning after her scooter was allegedly hit by a car. New CCTV footage from Ladpur village in Delhi, where eyewitness Deepak Dahiya owns a candy store, shows the Maruti Baleno car making a U-turn on the road. The girl's body was allegedly dragged on the road for more than an hour.

Anjali wasn't alone at the time of accident

Friend of the deceased victim of the Delhi accident on New Year's claimed on Tuesday that Anjali Singh was drunk when she was riding her scooty before she was hit by a car with five occupants and dragged for nearly 12 kms, causing her death.

Nidhi was riding pillion with Anjali fled the spot after the accident.

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car,she came under the car, got dragged with it. I was scared and went away from there, didn't tell anything to anyone," said Nidhi.

Nidhi also revealed that 20-year-old Anjali was screaming for help when she was stuck underneath the hatchback.

"Anjali's leg was stuck under the car. The driver moved the car back and forth but she remained stuck. They hit our scooty deliberately," Nidhi told India Today.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. The men in the car knew the woman was stuck under their car. After the accident, I didn't inform the police but went home," she added.

Hotel owner threw both out

The hotel manager allegedly threw both girls out of his property after they started arguing with each other inside. The hotel manager also claims that both girls were drunk and doing drugs.

"Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooter," said the hotel manager.

Questions arised:

Are Nidhi's claims of deliberate dragging true?

Why didn't Nidhi inform the police immediately of her friend's horrific accident?

Were the girls really intoxicated due to which they were thrown out of the hotel?

Within the 12 km stretch of drag, why didn't any police checkpost was stationed despite New Year's eve?