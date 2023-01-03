Delhi Accident: Car driver says he felt something was stuck, others denied and asked to drive away | Video screengrab

Delhi: Amid the police investigations of the horrific Kanjhwala death case, the driver of car which dragged a 20-year-old girl in Kanjhwala area of Delhi gave a shocking statement to the police on Tuesday. He stated that 'he felt something was stuck below the car but others denied to his claim'.

According to a report in NDTV, the driver, Deepak Khanna said that after hitting Anjali's (victim) scooty he felt something was stuck in the undercarriage of the car after a few km of the incident. However, other occupants of the car denied to his claim and asked him to speed away.

Driver asked to check below car but other denied

He also asked them to check around if anything is entangled but they replied him saying that, 'It's nothing.'

They then realised that someone was stuck under the car when Mithun, who was sitting in the front next to Deepak, saw Anjali's hand while taking a u-turn. The car was stopped in Kanjhawala's Jonti village after they found out about her body being stuck.

Later they didn't wait and help her but somehow managed to get her body off the car and tried to flee away abondoning her on road.

All 5 accused arrested by Delhi Police

The suspects who were in the grey Maruti Baleno car have been identified as Manoj Mittal (27), a ration dealer, Mithun (26), a hairdresser, and Deepak Khanna (26), a Gramin Seva car driver. Amit Khanna (25), a bank employee in Uttam Nagar, worked in the bank on a contract basis and Krishan. All of the accused were allegedly drunk.