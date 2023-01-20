Delhi Crime: DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweets video claims man who molested her is a repeat offender; watch

e-Paper Get App
Now, Maliwal has tweeted another video of a woman alleging that the driver is a repeat offender who has molested other women as well.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal | ANI
The video of Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal being dragged through the streets of Delhi went viral earlier in the morning. Now, Maliwal has tweeted another video of a woman alleging that the driver is a repeat offender who has molested other women as well.

"The man who molested me has also made other women victims. A girl called the 181 Helpline and told how on January 17, this man stopped the car in front of her several times on Lodhi Road and asked her to sit in the car! It's good that I caught him. The most appeal is not to be afraid, raise your voice." Maliwal tweeted.

Maliwal's sting operation on Wednesday

The chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, claimed that a drunk driver dragged her after harassing her on the road at a well-known location in Delhi, and the incident was captured horrifyingly on video.

Driver accused for dragging Maliwal was sent for custody

Harish Chandra, the man accused of molesting and dragging Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

47-year-old Chandra was arrested by the Delhi police after Maliwal lodged a complaint. Chandra allegedly dragged Maliwal for 10-15 meters after her hand got stuck in his car opposite AIIMS gate No. 2 at around 3.11 am on Thursday morning.

"Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car," a Delhi Police official informed.

