DCW chief Swati Maliwal 'victim shaming' by BJP after releasing molestation video |

Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal reacted to the criticism and trolls on social media done by the Delhi BJP and other supporters of the party against her after her 'reality check' sting operation she conducted on Wednesday. Taking the issue on Twitter, Maliwal in her latest tweet alleged that the people are victim shaming her while supporting the man accused in dragging her.

हमेशा की तरह घटिया सोच के Trolls ने Victim Shaming शुरू करी है। नशे में धुत आदमी महिला को छेड़ता है, रोके जाने पर गाड़ी के साथ घसीटता है लेकिन ट्रोल्स को वो भगवान लगता है! यही हर पीड़िता को झेलना पड़ता है! सबके घर में बेटी है, वो दिल्ली में अकेले सड़क पे होने का सच जानती है! pic.twitter.com/9dlndz02GR — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 20, 2023

Maliwal slams criticism on social media

Maliwal against the criticism on Twitter said, "As always, Trolls of poor thinking have started Victim Shaming. Drunk man teases woman, drags her with car when stopped but trolls think he is God! This is what every victim has to face! Everyone has a daughter at home, she knows the truth of being alone on the road in Delhi!"

BJP criticised Maliwal and AAP saying it was a false conspiracy

Earlier on Thursday, BJP Delhi's official Twitter account tweeted posts criticising the women's panel leader's operation saying that it was a joint operation carried out by Aam Aadmi Party and DCW chief along with ABP to demean the Delhi Police and bring down the morale of Delhi's citizens about the city's security.

BJP Delhi criticised Maliwal and AAP on Twitter saying, "Last night @AamAadmiParty and @abplive conducted an alleged sting operation in association with @SwatiJaiHind to demoralize Delhi and defame police but Delhi Police acted in such a timely manner that all their plans were foiled."

कल रात @AamAadmiParty और @abplive ने दिल्ली का मनोबल गिराने और पुलिस को बदनाम करने के लिए @SwatiJaiHind के साथ मिल कर एक कथित स्टिंग ऑपरेशन किया लेकिन दिल्ली पुलिस ने समय पर इस तरह त्वरित कार्रवाई की जिससे कि इनके सारे मंसूबे ‘फेल’ हो गए। (1/2) — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 19, 2023

"The dirty conspiracy and false operation of @AamAadmiParty, @ABPNews and @SwatiJaiHind were exposed by the prompt action of the Delhi Police and both had to face the consequences. Why so much mistrust on Delhi?," the post added in thread.

Driver accused for dragging Maliwal was sent for custody

Harish Chandra, the man accused of molesting and dragging Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

47-year-old Chandra was arrested by the Delhi police after Maliwal lodged a complaint. Chandra allegedly dragged Maliwal for 10-15 meters after her hand got stuck in his car opposite AIIMS gate No. 2 at around 3.11 am on Thursday morning.

"Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car," a Delhi Police official informed.

Maliwal's sting operation on Wednesday

The chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, claimed that a drunk driver dragged her after harassing her on the road at a well-known location in Delhi, and the incident was captured horrifyingly on video.

