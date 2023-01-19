Harish Chandra, accused of molesting and dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Harish Chandra, the man accused of molesting and dragging Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

47-year-old Chandra was arrested by the Delhi police after Maliwal lodged a complaint. Chandra allegedly dragged Maliwal for 10-15 meters after her hand got stuck in his car opposite AIIMS gate No. 2 at around 3.11 am on Thursday morning.

"Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car," a Delhi Police official informed.

More details to follow...

