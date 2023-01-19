DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged in Delhi: 'Would have been another Anjali if...'

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal | ANI

Delhi Commission for Women(DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, recalling the shocking incident in which she was dragged by a car of a drunk driver late night, said if there was a delay in help, she could have been another Anjali Singh.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections.

Swati Maliwal was out late night to inspect streets of Delhi

Swati Maliwal, who happens to be the chief of Delhi women's body and was out for inspection late Wednesday night, suffered similar ordeal when a man in an inebriated state rolled up his window with her hand stuck in car and dragged her for 10-15 metres.

Maliwal, speaking to India Today, said she was out on inspection to check women's safety in the capital. "After the Kanjhawala incident, I thought it's my duty to check what happens at night on streets of Delhi," Maliwal said.

She said she was inspecting various roads and areas in Delhi to check if they were safe for women at night.

"At around 3 am, I was standing near AIIMS hospital opposite the AIIMS bus stand. Several cars were stopping seeing me alone," she said.

Man angered after she declined his lift, made lewd gestures at her

"One man stopped his car and asked me to sit inside his car. He said he would drop me anywhere I want told him I didn't need his help since my relatives were coming to pick me. however, he kept pestering me and glaring at me. After my refusal, he grudgingly moved forward and came back after 10 minutes. When I refused again, he started making lewd gestures at me. He rolled over the window sheet and my hand got stuck in the car. He accelerated the car speed and I was dragged for 10-15 meters," the DCW chief said.

"Somebody came and shouted at him, and he got scared and let me go. He was extremely drunk," she further added.

"If there was a delay in help and someone else also would not have jumped in, I would probably have been another Anjali," Swati Maliwal said.

If DCW chief is not safe, imagine other women's condition: Malwal

Swati Maliwal stressed that people are not scared of the system and believe that they could get away with anything. Several cars stopped and men ogled at her while she was standing there, she recalled.

"If this could happen to the Women Commission's chairperson, if DCW chief is not safe on the streets of Delhi at night, you can imagine what is the condition for other women," Maliwal said.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)