WATCH: YouTuber From US Shares Reel Of Sneaking Into Bengaluru Metro For Free, Does Pullups With Handrails; Indian Followers Upset

Fidias Panayiotou, a US-based content creator widely followed on social media platforms visited Bengaluru, India recently and shared reels from the region. His videos didn't go well with Indian followers as they seemed to mock the nation and its practices.

Fidias' India tour

In one of the Instagram posts shared by the foreigner, he visited a local salon and took a dig at the services provided to him there, followed by recording a policeman fighting on the city streets and kissing an autorickshaw driver during his ride.

Of the many videos from his India tour, Fidias faced a huge backlash for the clip where he promoted cheating and unauthorised travel in the Bengaluru Metro as he showed people how to sneak into the transport for free. WATCH:

All about the viral video from Bengaluru Metro

"I will teach you how to get the metro in India for free," he says in the video as he demonstrates jumping off the barricade at the ticket scanning point. Later, he comments on the Indian transport and says, "These are the Indian trains. So the train is packed."

In the video, the US man is also seen performing unacceptable activities on the premises as he swings and does "exercise" on the hand railings inside. In a ridiculing manner, he also sings "La la la..." while he successfully completes his travel in the metro for free.

Netizens react

Netizens commented to the clip showing him travelling in the metro without a ticket. They slammed the act and said, "Don't come to India again until you want to follow our rules." "Even though I like you as a person and your content Fidias but this is absolutely wrong and unenethical. You shouldn’t really be doing this for content," said another.

People also tagged the official account of the Bengaluru Police to draw their attention towards the viral video.

Who is Fidias Panayiotou?

Earlier, Fidias attracted fame for his video showing him hugging the top 100 celebrities including Elon Musk, Jay Brewer, and others. He enjoys a fan base of 2.27 million subscribers on YouTube and 244K followers on Instagram. His social media bio calls him a "professional mistake maker."