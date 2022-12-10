e-Paper Get App
Ravi Kishan's remark on Population Control goes viral, 'Chaar Bacche' trends on Twitter as netizens troll BJP MP and actor for blaming Congress govt

The remark came from a media interview and has now gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
'Chaar Bacche' Ravi Kishan | Twitter
On Friday, BJP MP Ravi Kishan introduced a bill in Lok Sabha aiming to control the growing population of India. Ravi Kishan, who is a father of four, told Aaj Tak that "If the Congress brought the Bill (population control Bill) earlier, we would have stopped." His explanation towards having four kids stunned people and made them take to social media inorder to reply.

As the media interview was conducted in Hindi, his remarks followed in the same language. From his talk, netizens pulled in "Chaar Bacche" aspect and made it a part of several reaction tweets on the microblogging platform. Twitterati took a dig into Ravi Kishan's remarks gone viral and slammed him for playing the blame game towards Congress, they trolled him in the internet's usual style - memes.

Check out some reactions from Twitter:

article-image
article-image
article-image

