WATCH: If Congress would have brought population control Bill earlier, I wouldn't have had 4 children: BJP MP Ravi Kishan

New Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan introduced a bill in Lok Sabha on Friday to control the growth of population in the country.

Ravi Kishan, who himself is a father of four, in an interview with Aaj Tak said that Congress is responsible for him having four kids as the law didn't exist when they were born.

The logic he gave behind this was that Congress did not introduce any population control bill in its reign and had it brought such a bill he would not have gone ahead and had so many children.

"If the Congress brought the Bill (population control Bill) earlier, we would have stopped," he said.

The channel in its Conclave had three people onstage in the interview one of whom was Manoj Tiwary who is going to be a father to a third child himself.

Not only this, Ravi Kishan was heard commenting on how his wife's body took a toll in all these years after having each kid. "My mind was not working then, I working, struggling, I was immature. I matured and I got success and money and became stable in life, I see my wife and I feel really sorry for her."

Over 50 private member bills introduced in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, more than 50 private member bills, including the one seeking to revert to the old system of voting through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951 was introduced by BSP member Danish Ali.

The other bills were related to shutdown of internet, loan waiver and prevention of mob lynching.

DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian introduced a bill to provide for setting up of an effective system to prevent internet shutdown and procedural safeguards to bring greater transparency and accountability for the shutdown.

Congress member Dean Kuriakose introduced a bill for setting up of a board for the identification of loans to be waived as a one-time measure in national interest within the country.

E T Mohammed Basheer of the IUML introduced a bill to prevent mob lynching and provide adequate punishment for persons committing mob lynching with a view to instill a sense of fear among the persons who involve in such actions.

The bill also seeks to rehabilitate victims of lynching and their families.

In a statement to the media, Danish Ali said that the traditional voting system accomplishes the goal of free and fair elections.

"EVMs are prone to errors and several countries in the world have stopped using EVMs as doubts have been raised about its veracity. EVMs should be replaced with traditional ballot papers in our country also," he said.

