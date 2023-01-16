Pakistani lawyers' lawlessness: Advocates unabashedly fire gunshots to celebrate Lahore Bar Council election victory, videos go viral

Pakistan viral video | Twitter

Pakistan is making the headline for severe reasons, be it the videos showing people pleading to buy some wheat or fun-firings to celebrate moments, the plight of the country has come to notice.

Twitter is home to multiple videos that show lawyers dressed in their advocate gowns firing gunshots in the air, reportedly, while celebrating the win at the Lahore Bar Council elections. The videos shared on the microblogging site have gone viral questioning the usage of arms in public.

Of the many footages from Pakistan's Punjab region, a stunning video captures a lawyer casually walking on the road with an alleged AK 47 gun and continuously triggering it in the air. The incident that was recorded on camera also takes note of the noise created during the gunshots.

Check out the viral video:

PAKISTAN the land of pur or the land of the terrorists ?



Answer is in these scenes that are from the Lahore Bar Elections!



If lawyers are armed with AK 47 and then it is not difficult to understand why Pakistani Society considers Hafiz Sayed a philanthropist. pic.twitter.com/H9Q9f0wa18 — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) January 16, 2023

Netizens slammed the scenes from Pakistan after seeing viral videos

While sharing the video online, netizens questioned the state of Pakistan and the scenes from the LBA. A tweet read, "PAKISTAN the land of pur or the land of the terrorists?"

Meanwhile, another video of the gunshots caught the attention of social media. It showed a man celebrating with an armed weapon, just as if some one else would choose to go beating the drum to cheer and enjoy happy moments. The man can be seen casually hitting the air with the triggered weapon, also not just once but several times. Later in the footage, he also spread his arms to shout loud in excitement and vigour.

Watch video:

Another Video-

Lahore Bar, celebration of election victory. There is neither rule of law nor law for Lawyers in this country.



Lawyers with Assault Rifles celebrating their #victory in Lahore Bar Elections.#Pakistan #Pakistani #LahoreHighCourt #Lahore pic.twitter.com/L13DBd2ced — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) January 16, 2023

The incident was verified as showing the victory celebrations

Dunya News, a 24 hours Urdu language television channel from Pakistan, reported about the aerial firings in their news report. Talking of the LBA elections, the channel wrote in their online report, "When Chairman Election Board announced the victory of Rana Intizar of the Hamid Khan group, the opposing group started levelling allegations of rigging in elections followed by aerial firing by lawyers."

The gunshots landed advocate into legal trouble

"The annual election of the Bar Associations across the Province of Punjab was held on January 14, in which the successful candidates and their followers committed serious violation of law to celebrate success by aerial firing, and harassed the general public," the Punjab Bar Council confirmed the incident in their letter.

FIR lodged

The official take of the Punjab Bar Council was shared on Twitter by Taimur Malik, a lawyer in Pakistan and patron at the Youth General Assembly. The letter was dated January 16, while the above media report was aired two days before. The body confirmed the incident that can be seen the viral videos and read, "An unplesant incident of arterial firing took placed at Lahore Bar Association in which a FIR has already been got lodged..."

Practicing licence of the identified accused suspended

The miscreant was identified through social media and was named Umar Ghauri. His practicing licence was reportedly suspended by the institution and a case was registered at the Islampura police station, Lahore.

Punjab Bar Council has finally sought the registration of FIR nominating the lawyers seen doing aerial firing on the eve of Bar elections in Lahore. All lawyers who breached the law and Bar’s own Rules should be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/UFPadoGT52 — Taimur Malik (@taimur_malik) January 16, 2023

It was reported by Dunya News that the incident led to the postponement of the district bar elections till January 23. To the unversed, Lahore is the capital of the province of Punjab, Pakistan where the elections were being held and from where videos of the gun firings went viral.

