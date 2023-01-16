Viral video: 2 Ladakhi women dance to Qala's 'Ghodey pe Sawar' song | Twitter

The song "Ghodey pe Sawar" from the Netflix film "Qala" has secured a place in the hearts of its audience. The music that impressed people just got a dance version to it as two women from Ladakh were seen grooving to the lyrics of the popular song. Watch video:

Godhey pe sawar cover dance by puntsok wangmo & Padma lamo

All the way from Ladakh ❣️ pic.twitter.com/wQBqVbSUjq — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) January 15, 2023

An artist and nature lover who often engages Twitterati with his tweets shared the dance video on the microblogging site. Jigmat Ladakhi uploaded the video on Twitter on Saturday and captioned it to identify the performers, ''Godhey pe sawar cover dance by puntsok wangmo & Padma lamo. All the way from Ladakh," he wrote.

In the video, we can see two women dressed in their traditional attire while they enjoy the vibes of the Bollywood song. The duo performs with the dedication to nail their dance moves. The dance was captured in a picturesque background of snowy mountains.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)