e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: 2 Ladakhi women dance to Qala's 'Ghodey pe Sawar' song

Viral video: 2 Ladakhi women dance to Qala's 'Ghodey pe Sawar' song

The music that has touched the hearts of people just got a dance version to it, check out the viral video below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Viral video: 2 Ladakhi women dance to Qala's 'Ghodey pe Sawar' song | Twitter
Follow us on

The song "Ghodey pe Sawar" from the Netflix film "Qala" has secured a place in the hearts of its audience. The music that impressed people just got a dance version to it as two women from Ladakh were seen grooving to the lyrics of the popular song. Watch video:

Read Also
Do 'Mumbai women' look like celebs? Netizens ask as AI-generated image goes viral
article-image

An artist and nature lover who often engages Twitterati with his tweets shared the dance video on the microblogging site. Jigmat Ladakhi uploaded the video on Twitter on Saturday and captioned it to identify the performers, ''Godhey pe sawar cover dance by puntsok wangmo & Padma lamo. All the way from Ladakh," he wrote.  

In the video, we can see two women dressed in their traditional attire while they enjoy the vibes of the Bollywood song. The duo performs with the dedication to nail their dance moves. The dance was captured in a picturesque background of snowy mountains.

Read Also
Viral video: Check out this adorable 'male reply version' to 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' from Qala, netizens...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan food crisis: Several bikers chase truck pleading to buy at least 1 bag wheat, heartbreaking...

Pakistan food crisis: Several bikers chase truck pleading to buy at least 1 bag wheat, heartbreaking...

Viral video: 2 Ladakhi women dance to Qala's 'Ghodey pe Sawar' song

Viral video: 2 Ladakhi women dance to Qala's 'Ghodey pe Sawar' song

WATCH: Protesters in Jaffna wash their hair with shampoo on streets as Sri Lankan police fire water...

WATCH: Protesters in Jaffna wash their hair with shampoo on streets as Sri Lankan police fire water...

Varisu in theatres: Elderly woman joins fans dancing to 'Ranjithame' song during film screening in...

Varisu in theatres: Elderly woman joins fans dancing to 'Ranjithame' song during film screening in...

Mumbai: Pilot daughter touches dad's feet, hugs him before take-off while having him on her flight,...

Mumbai: Pilot daughter touches dad's feet, hugs him before take-off while having him on her flight,...