Viral video: Check out this adorable 'male reply version' to 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' from Qala, netizens find it 'relatable' | Instagram: Pujit Pandya

Some songs seem to get stuck in one's mind and make us listen them in a loop, and the melodies that come from the recent Bollywood film 'Qala' are one such. Even if you haven't watched the movie, the songs from Qala would have made it to your playlist. The song 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' featuring Tripti Dimri on-screen just got a new version by a music lover.

An artiste has created and sung a male 'reply' version of the beautiful song 'Ghodey Pe Sawar.' YouTuber and Instagrammer Pujit Pandya's adorable tweak to the song from the film Qala has gone viral and is winning the hearts of netizens. In the Instagram reel uploaded by Pujit, we can hear him perform the self-written lyrics of the male 'reply' version.

Pujit can be heard singing, "Koi jake use yeh batlaye, sajanwa ka mann yeh bahot bekarar hai, jaane sajni ko ji kyun inkaar hai? (Someone go and tell her that the male partner's heart is tempting, I wonder why the lady love saying a no)" The words come as a reply to the original song lyrics (female version): Koi Kaise Unhe Yeh Samjhaye Sajniyan Ke Man Main Abhi Inkaar Hai Jane Balma Ghode Pe Kyon Sawaar Hai.

Skip to the good part and check out the music video below

Netizens demand a full version after being impressed with short music reel

The music video made it to Instagram about four days ago and since then, it has gone viral and attracted nearly nine million views. So far, Pujit's adorable creation has received a million likes. As the video was short and limited to the early lines of the Bollywood song, viewers started demanding a full version. "Need full version, touched my heart," comments echoed.

In case you are vibing in the song and wishing to tune into the original melody that's created by Amit Trivedi, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Sireesha Bhagavatula, watch the video below.