WATCH: Artist gives foodie twist to Qala's 'Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada' lyrics | Instagram: Ana Patankar

Some songs seem to get stuck in one's mind and make us feel to play them in a loop, and the melodies that come from the recent Bollywood film 'Qala' are one such. Even if you haven't watched the movie, the songs from Qala would have made it to your playlist. A visual graphic artist took to tweak the lyrics of the emotional Tripti Dimri-Babil Khan beat Shauq by giving it a foodie punch. The touching words "Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada" were tweaked to "Bikaner Ka Bhujia Shauq Hai Bada." WATCH VIDEO:

Since being shared on Instagram, the creative approach won hundreds of likes. "Bikaneri snacks main se aap ka favorite konsa hai? SAB MITHA YA NAMKEEN TU BATA JARA," the post was further captioned. The character designer and illustrator Ana Patankar has impressed netizens with this yet another quirky caricature.