e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Artist gives foodie twist to Qala's 'Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada' lyrics

WATCH: Artist gives foodie twist to Qala's 'Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada' lyrics

The video of the tweaked lyrics from the emotional song has gone viral on Instagram

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Artist gives foodie twist to Qala's 'Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada' lyrics | Instagram: Ana Patankar
Follow us on

Some songs seem to get stuck in one's mind and make us feel to play them in a loop, and the melodies that come from the recent Bollywood film 'Qala' are one such. Even if you haven't watched the movie, the songs from Qala would have made it to your playlist. A visual graphic artist took to tweak the lyrics of the emotional Tripti Dimri-Babil Khan beat Shauq by giving it a foodie punch. The touching words "Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada" were tweaked to "Bikaner Ka Bhujia Shauq Hai Bada." WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
Viral photo: AI-generated image showing how Gujarati wife and husband stereotypically look at their...
article-image

Since being shared on Instagram, the creative approach won hundreds of likes. "Bikaneri snacks main se aap ka favorite konsa hai? SAB MITHA YA NAMKEEN TU BATA JARA," the post was further captioned. The character designer and illustrator Ana Patankar has impressed netizens with this yet another quirky caricature.

Read Also
Tough fight to 'Kacha Badam' song? Enjoy summer with THIS Nimbu paani jingle, watch viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Artist gives foodie twist to Qala's 'Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada' lyrics

WATCH: Artist gives foodie twist to Qala's 'Bikharne Ka Mujhko Shauq Hai Bada' lyrics

Bangalore: Meet Doctor Hi-Fi, the pediatrician who smartly distracts kids with soft toys while...

Bangalore: Meet Doctor Hi-Fi, the pediatrician who smartly distracts kids with soft toys while...

ON CAMERA: Shirtless man throws punches at co-passenger mid-air on Biman Bangladesh flight; video...

ON CAMERA: Shirtless man throws punches at co-passenger mid-air on Biman Bangladesh flight; video...

Watch: Diver rescues a fish trapped in a plastic bag in ocean

Watch: Diver rescues a fish trapped in a plastic bag in ocean

Watch: Man in extreme cold weather with a bowl of noodles which freezes mid-air

Watch: Man in extreme cold weather with a bowl of noodles which freezes mid-air