Mumbai Police educates people about 'consent' in viral video, pulls in 'Abhi inkaar hai' lyrics from Qala | Instagram/Mumbai Police

Consent is a crucial thing that should never be taken for granted, be it in a relationship or elsewhere. Also, whether you have watched the film Qala or not, the songs from the Bollywood movie have impressed people and made them listen to them on a loop.

Knowing the pulse of music lovers, the Mumbai police made their recent Instagram post with a reference to the melodious song from the 2022 film. Which song in particular? The team pulled in a reference from "Ghodey Pe Sawaar" song (film Qala) to spread awareness that "Consent matters."

The Instagram reel which initially seemed to just play the melody, paused when the singer performed the lyrics, "...Abhi inkaar hai (now it's a no)" and reminded the importance of consent. The message then read, "It does not take 'Qala' to understand consent."

