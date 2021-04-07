Watch video: Man fires round from gun during wedding ceremony in Bhiwandi

The Padgha police in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district are investigating the facts behind a viral video of a wedding ceremony. The video shows a group of people dancing to the tune of music and firing a round from the gun celebrating the wedding.
The video that went viral across Thane district had also reached the local police who have started investigating. It clearly shows how the lockdown guidelines have been violated and misuse of fireman is done to show off.
Dinesh Katke, senior police inspector, Padgha police station of Thane rural police confirmed about the video received to them and said, "We have received the video today evening and suspect it to be an haldi or wedding ceremony celebrated two to four days ago. We have called the man who had organised the wedding. He carried out the program violating the covid-19 guidelines and celebrated it without the permission of the police. Also, the man firing a round has been identified and called for investigation. We will register a case against both of them. Also, will check if the gun is licensed or illegal," added Katke.
