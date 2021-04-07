Watch video: Man fires round from gun during wedding ceremony in Bhiwandi

The Padgha police in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district are investigating the facts behind a viral video of a wedding ceremony. The video shows a group of people dancing to the tune of music and firing a round from the gun celebrating the wedding.

The video that went viral across Thane district had also reached the local police who have started investigating. It clearly shows how the lockdown guidelines have been violated and misuse of fireman is done to show off.