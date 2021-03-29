New COVID-19 hospital opens in Bhiwandi; to benefit citizens from both rural and urban area

A 818 bedded COVID-19 hospital was added to rural area of Bhiwandi in Thane district. The inauguration of this newly opened hospital was done by Thane's Guardian minister, Eknath Shinde.

"The hospital has been erected in a godown located in Sawad village, on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road, in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district, which will benefit the citizens from both rural and urban area of Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad and Shahpur," said an official from Thane collectorate.

The hospital representing as district rural Covid centre has been built in an area of 2 lakh 30 thousand square feet.

"It consists of total 360 oxygen beds for Women and 379 for Men. With 88 ICU beds, 20 ventilators, 20 bypack and 40 high flow nasal cannula services, the hospital of total 818 has been set up for COVID patients. With Yoga and indoor games, the hospital is also equipped with 10 tabs for the patient who can contact with their relatives from the hospital premises," said official.