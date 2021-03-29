Thane: 3,777 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, death toll up by 12

Thane has reported 3,777 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,09,561, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 12 more people, taking the death toll in the district to 6,444.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.08 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,75,635 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 89.04 per cent.

There are 27,482 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 49,283 and the death toll at 1,221, another official said.