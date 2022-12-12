Pakistan man gives his future wife a 'donkey', video of bizarre 'wedding gift' goes viral; watch | Instagram

Wedding gifts are something one adores and remembers for life long, however, in case of this bizarre present, not only would the bride and groom remember about the gift but also will the social media not forget that the man gave his future wife a 'donkey' while tying the knot.

The video of a Pakistani woman receiving a donkey as her wedding gift has surfaced on social media and stunned netizens. The Instagram reel showed the man asking his friends to bring in the gift to the venue, and then the visuals capture the reaction of the bride. She can be seen cutely petting the animal and expressing love towards the donkey.

In case you have the same question as most viewers did on why did the animal become a special gift to the bride, the caption of the video post has an answer. The pair who have been identified as Azlan and Warisha planned to adopt the animal on their special day. They also clarified that the baby donkey wasn't separated from the mother.

Check out the viral video

In another video showing the animal lovers, they were seen enjoying their mehendi ritual with an elephant. Sharing the footage on Instagram, the wedding photographer wrote, "WHAT AN ANIMAL LOVER WOULD DO ON HIS MEHNDI? Well, lets have a look?"

Watch: