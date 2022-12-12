Viral video: Wedding dance with 'utensils' goes viral, netizens call it 'desi jugaad'

The 21-day lockdown during the corona virus pandemic had seen the nation bang utensils and cheer the work of frontline warriors. Revoking those nostalgic moments, some people were seen banging utensils and enjoying the vibe during a celebration event. The video from the incident has gone viral on social media.

A footage shared on Twitter shows a gang of wedding invitees groove to crazy beats, not the drums and clarinet but the utensils. Men were seen enjoying to the desi tunes produced by plates, bowls, pans and other kitchen tools.

Watch video

Girls :- yha jyade instruments nhi baj rhe hai dance nhi karungi



Meanwhile Boys :- pic.twitter.com/JN3DbHiGdl — Ankit $8 (@imoriginalankit) December 6, 2022

Since being shared on social media, a fee days ago, the video has caught the attention of viewers. The viral footage won thousands of views, and got flooded with hilarious comments. Someone were seen suggesting that alcohol influence can make one dance to any beat as they wrote, "Ek baar peene k baad toh ladke log generator ki aawaz mein dance karlete hai." Also, the dance moves from the shared video has evoked memes by netizens.

Check out reactions

Desi jugaad 🤣 — Rͬaͣcͨhͪiͥᴛⷮ Mⷨ (@rachit1m) December 6, 2022