Mumbai: Swiggy delivery boy loses finger in Andheri accident, continues all the way to deliver order; customer draws netizens' attention

Swiggy boy accident at Andheri, Mumbai | Representative image

A heart-wrenching incident reflecting the plight of a food delivery agent was brought to notice via social media and it hinted at how the man urged the customer not cancelling the order despite meeting with a brutal accident.

Earlier this week, a Swiggy delivery boy allegedly met with an accident and lost his finger in the mishap. This caused a delay in delivering the order and resulted in worry for the customer making him write back to the man to check the status of the order. After doing so, the customer learned about the incident and tried to reach out to customer care to draw their attention to the case and provide him with some help.

It was brought to the notice of social media that the customer identified as Zulfakar Sadriwala had placed an order from Al Baik in Andheri. He narrated the incident on Reddit and said: "...I checked her phone and saw that the order had been picked up, but the driver was not moving. I checked again 10 minutes later, and the driver was still stuck at the same spot near Infiniti Mall. When I called the driver, he told me that he had lost a finger in an accident."

"He asked me not to cancel the order and said he would arrange for someone else to deliver it. He also told me that Swiggy would deduct the money from his account if I canceled the order," the post read further taking note of the scenario the delivery partner, and purportedly many others in the field, went through.

Zulfakar slammed the support conversation system for often prompting chatbot responses which were irrelevant to understand the case of the delivery partner. Even if a human executive was put on the talk some while later, he noted that "the answers were the same as the chatbot's."

Meanwhile, the delivery agent was seen moving on the tracking map, and no sooner he managed to reach the doorstep to deliver the parcel. "To my horror, I saw the delivery partner's half-cut finger, and he had tied a handkerchief to stop the bleeding. His friend had accompanied him to deliver the order."

Once the order was delivered, the Swiggy chat responded to further angry the customer and show lack of concern for their delivery partners. "I told her about the injury and asked her to provide him with medical assistance. She responded with a generic reply of "enjoy your order bulls*it."

When the delivery partner reached Zulfakar's location, he extended a note of help and offered to take him to the hospital. However, it was noted that the friend who accompanied him said that they were going there while assuring the Zulfakar to not worry.

The Reddit post drew attention on the fear that reportedly prevails in the hearts of these delivery partners with respect to the treatment by the respective companies. "I asked him why they had come to deliver instead of going to the hospital, and he repeated the same thing that Swiggy would charge them.