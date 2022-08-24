Not bikes, Swiggy delivery partner spotted in 'House of the Dragon' avatar on order tracking screen

Food delivery app Swiggy took to swap its bike icon on tracking to a dragon, but why? It seemed to be subtly promoting the American fantasy drama television series 'House of the Dragon'.
Foodies who placed their order on Swiggy were surprised to notice a change while they awaited their delivery. While customers were tracking their food order, they saw that the cliche' bikes were swapped over a dragon icon to hint on the delivery partner's ETA. Also, the destination was dressed into a Targayrean sigil.
Couldn't resist the fun and fancraze towards the series, people took to social media sharing screenshots of the tracking screen - yes, the dragon bringing them yummy food.
'House of the Dragon' is based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel 'Fire & Blood'. The series is set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' and tells the story of House Targaryen. The episodes began streaming on since August 21, 2022 on HBO.
