Not bikes, Swiggy delivery partner spotted in 'House of the Dragon' avatar on order tracking screen

Swiggy - House of the Dragon | Twitter/IMDB

Food delivery app Swiggy took to swap its bike icon on tracking to a dragon, but why? It seemed to be subtly promoting the American fantasy drama television series 'House of the Dragon'.

Foodies who placed their order on Swiggy were surprised to notice a change while they awaited their delivery. While customers were tracking their food order, they saw that the cliche' bikes were swapped over a dragon icon to hint on the delivery partner's ETA. Also, the destination was dressed into a Targayrean sigil.

Couldn't resist the fun and fancraze towards the series, people took to social media sharing screenshots of the tracking screen - yes, the dragon bringing them yummy food.

I'm loving this house of the dragon theme on swiggy pic.twitter.com/0ErtIL1daS — Tanister! (@tanish_rathod) August 23, 2022

Swiggy is showing a Targaryen when you place an order. Sir that is not house of dragon it is my house. pic.twitter.com/BRzJRu8JHg — Yaba (@yabasust) August 23, 2022

Maine toh Burger mangaaya tha but I guess this is inline with House of the Dragon that premiered a day ago — Mahaveer Kothari (@mahaveer2407) August 23, 2022

Y'all, my @Swiggy delivery executive is a dragon. Some creative promotions be happening for the @HouseofDragon. Brb, time to binge. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4UiZySLGz4 — Annapoorna P K (she/her) (@hippo_campy) August 23, 2022

Swiggy I'm still not going to watch House of the Dragon even if you change my house icon to the Targayrean sigil and the delivery guy into a dragon.



In fact fuck you for associating me with those sibling fucking mass murdering inbred cunts. — Earthshaker (@stunningisntit) August 23, 2022

'House of the Dragon' is based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel 'Fire & Blood'. The series is set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' and tells the story of House Targaryen. The episodes began streaming on since August 21, 2022 on HBO.