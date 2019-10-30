Brace yourselves, HBO to bring new 'Game of Thrones' prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’

Game of Thrones fans can rejoice as, HBO has ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff called ‘House of the Dragon’. The news comes in after reports emerged that the premium cable channel had nixed another series set in the world created by author George R.R. Martin.
As for the plot of House of the Dragon, the narrative will take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The new series will be based on Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’ and will tell the story of House Targaryen, HBO said.
The GoT Twitter handle shared the news about green lighting the new prequel series House of The Dragon by writing, "#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to
According to reports by Hollywood publications, HBO had scrapped plans for a prequel starring Naomi Watts. A source familiar with the decision confirmed the reports were accurate.
The final season of Game of Thrones won 12 Emmy awards, including the top prize of best drama series, last month.
