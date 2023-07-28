Mumbai Rains: Is Ordering Online Rude Gesture To Delivery Boys During Heavy Downpour? Netizens React To Viral Question | Representative Image

A question that might have popped up in your mind during this rainy weather has gone viral on social media which throws light on the delivery partners working amidst heavy downpours and waterlogged streets to deliver online orders to customers sitting at ease at their homes. Is it okay to do so, or is it rude towards the delivery executives who have to beat the rains to deliver happiness to your doorstep?

People have taken to Reddit to discuss this topic. "Is it rude to order from swiggy/zomato at night when it's raining heavily?" reads the thread which has got netizens talking.

We often wish to enjoy some onion pakodas or a mirchi bajji during the rainy season. Ordering them online? The internet is in two minds to place an order during heavy rains as some think that might make delivery partners' job risky.

No doubt that ordering online costs more than usual during severe weather to pay them extra for their efforts amidst the challenging weather condition. It is also noted that some online delivery portals turn off their services temporarily during extremely unlikely weather, ensuring the safety and well-being of their staff. With all that said, here's what people think about the case.

"I feel guilty of ordering in heavy rains," a user admitted while replying to the viral thread on Reddit. Another comment read, "It could be a genuine question from a decent human being. I know that I have held back from ordering something when the weather was really bad and too dangerous to ride for kms."

However, some differed and said that refraining from placing an order too isn't that way to deal with the scenario: "It’s probably worse if you don’t order because the riders who are out there in the rain waiting for work won’t get that order." "Tip them, tip them a little more," people echoed their voices in a possible solution in this regard.

