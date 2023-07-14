Viral Video: Mumbai Man Creates 'Relax Station' For Delivery Boys, Provides Free Chai And Snacks To Them |

A digital content creator took to the roads of Mumbai to make the lives of delivery boys a little better. Siddhesh Lokare who is popularly known as @sidiously has gone viral for his "Relax Station" at Kurla East, Mumbai, which is a stop-by spot for delivery partners who tirelessly work to make customers' orders reach them across the city. The space offers them a quick break to have refreshments. "Thoda relax kar lo," goes the tagline to grab the attention of these riders.

Siddhesh shared a reel on Instagram where he was seen welcoming delivery agents to the relax station. It showed many halting there for some quick food and tea.

Take a look at the video right here

“I created a RELAX STATION for the real heroes of India! This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food,” the Instagrammer captioned the video. “This video is our collective SALAAM to all of you,” he added.

Apart from samosas and chai, water bottles and raincoats were also provided to some delivery boys in need. It was learned that the stall was mobile and placed only for a specific period of time across 1-2 spots in the city.

The initiative won praise and inspired many as the video went viral on the internet. "That's so sweet! Can I help in any way?" a user replied in the comments reaction. "This must have meant so much to them...Great job buddy," said another.

