 Zomato Delivery Boy Spreads Joy By Sharing Chocolates With Every Order On His Birthday, Netizens Call For Company's Appreciation
Alongside purchasing a shirt for himself, he went above and beyond by distributing chocolates to customers with every order he delivered.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Zomato Delivery Boy Spreads Joy By Sharing Chocolates With Every Order On His Birthday, Netizens Call For Company's Appreciation | Facebook/Indians on Internet 2.0

A Zomato delivery oy recently shared a heartwarming tale of celebrating their birthday in a truly special manner. Alongside purchasing a shirt for himself, he went above and beyond by distributing chocolates to customers with every order he delivered.

Karan Apte, in a post on Facebook, wrote, “Today’s my birthday, I bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered in Zomato.”

The post was accompanied by two pictures.

The wholesome gesture quickly garnered over 3,500 likes after being shared by a meme page on Facebook.

Numerous well-wishes and prayers for his long life have been pouring in from netizens. Many people are urging Zomato, the company he works for, to acknowledge his thoughtful gesture and do something special for him.

article-image
