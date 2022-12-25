e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: Zomato delivery partner dances to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' played at a wedding; watch

Viral video: Zomato delivery partner dances to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' played at a wedding; watch

Who doesn't feel like dancing when some energetic beats are high on sounds! This delivery guy who probably visited the wedding function or delivered an order nearby stopped a while to groove to the Bollywood beats played at the celebration.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Viral video: Zomato delivery partner dances to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' played at a wedding; watch | Instagram
Follow us on

It's the wedding season for sure as many people have been visiting special celebrations and sharing videos from there, eventually making them go viral. A video doing rounds on the internet shows a delivery partner enjoying the beats of a popular retro beat from Bollywood as he hit the wedding destination.

Who doesn't feel like dancing when some energetic beats are high on sounds! This delivery guy who probably visited the wedding function or delivered an order nearby stopped a while to groove to Asha Bhosle-Suresh Wadkar sung 'Sapno Mein Milti Hai' song from the 90s film Satya.

Watch video:

While most people were dancing and celebrating the wedding with their family and friends, someone from there spot this man vibing in the shaadi mood. Since being shot and shared on Instagram, the video has taken the internet by storm. The delivery partner's energetic dance moves have impressed viewers. The Instagram reel now has more than 60K views and thousands of likes.

Read Also
Lasith Malinga spotted street dancing to a Telugu song? This Zomato delivery partner's dance video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral video: Zomato delivery partner dances to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' played at a wedding; watch

Viral video: Zomato delivery partner dances to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' played at a wedding; watch

'New variant, new mask ideas': Quirky COVID-19 mask goes viral from Chinese restaurant

'New variant, new mask ideas': Quirky COVID-19 mask goes viral from Chinese restaurant

Netizens react, 'Look like I can fit in this' on Sabyasachi’s latest collection of tote bags

Netizens react, 'Look like I can fit in this' on Sabyasachi’s latest collection of tote bags

Watch| 'Even Bill Clinton asked who's Eknath Shinde? How much he works? When does he sleep?': Maha...

Watch| 'Even Bill Clinton asked who's Eknath Shinde? How much he works? When does he sleep?': Maha...

Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone's viral Bollywood beat from SRK's Pathan has a Bhojpuri version;...

Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone's viral Bollywood beat from SRK's Pathan has a Bhojpuri version;...