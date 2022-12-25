Viral video: Zomato delivery partner dances to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' played at a wedding; watch | Instagram

It's the wedding season for sure as many people have been visiting special celebrations and sharing videos from there, eventually making them go viral. A video doing rounds on the internet shows a delivery partner enjoying the beats of a popular retro beat from Bollywood as he hit the wedding destination.

Who doesn't feel like dancing when some energetic beats are high on sounds! This delivery guy who probably visited the wedding function or delivered an order nearby stopped a while to groove to Asha Bhosle-Suresh Wadkar sung 'Sapno Mein Milti Hai' song from the 90s film Satya.

Watch video:

While most people were dancing and celebrating the wedding with their family and friends, someone from there spot this man vibing in the shaadi mood. Since being shot and shared on Instagram, the video has taken the internet by storm. The delivery partner's energetic dance moves have impressed viewers. The Instagram reel now has more than 60K views and thousands of likes.