The chilling video captures the e-bike burning on the roadways in Noida, and later showing the rider safely escorted to the sidewalk pavement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
On Camera: E-bike catches fire, delivery boy jumps off running vehicle to save life; video goes viral | Twitter
Noida: On Wednesday, an electric bike suddenly caught fire while passing through the Sector 78 of Noida, following which the rider jumped off the two-wheeler to his rescue. A video of the incident showing the EV on fire has gone viral on social media.

Despite the Fire Department being informed about the incident, the bike was gutted by the time the fire brigade arrived at the location.

Caught on camera:

A police officer told IANS that the vehicle was being ridden by a delivery boy caught fire who works at a nearby Big Basket Store.

