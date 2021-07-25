MemeOlympics: Twitterati are awarding sarcastic medals to people back home with THESE 'gold' tweets

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is the talk of the town as Indians athletes are giving their best.
A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.
Even though Indians cannot visit the stadium itself, they have been cheering for Indian athletes virtually. Ever since the opening ceremony, social media has been flooded with wishes and support for athletes.
While the Tokyo Olympics continues to test athletes and their vigour, netizens back home have invented a virtual fun Olympics to keep themselves entertained. A fusion of the Olympics and memes, this trend is called #memeolympics.
Thousands of memes are doing the rounds of Twitter wherein Twitterati are awarding sarcastic medals to celebrities and characters.
Here are some of the most hilarious ones. Have a look.
