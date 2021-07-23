'Cheering from home': Tokyo Olympics 2020 kickstarts; netizens send virtual wishes to Indian athletes

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is scheduled to be held on Friday at the National Stadium amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital. Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent will attend the ceremony.

Ankita Raina has been added to the list of players who will attend the event on Friday evening. Amit, Ashish Kumar, Mary Kom are among the eight boxers who will be present at the function along with six Indian officials.

Meanwhile, Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will also be there as he is the flag bearer along with Mary Kom. In the ceremony, India is at serial number 21 in the march past.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

The fear of the virus is omnipresent at one of the globe's most densely populated cities, playing host to thousands of athletes, their support staff and officials while logging over 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases.

Spectators were barred weeks back, taking away the very idea of festivities that fuel the Olympic spirit.

However, the International Olympic Committee is trying its best to focus on hope though and wants everyone else to do the same, just try and look at the brighter side.

Hence, people across the globe are cheering virtually for the athletes. Social media is flooded with posts about the Tokyo Olympics as many are sending luck virtually to their favourite athletes.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.