'India's #NariShakti': Priya Malik bags gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship; netizens elated

Not only Olympics, Indian women are shining in other championships across the world as Indian wrestler Priya Malik won a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship on Sunday.
At the championship held in Budapest, Hungary, Malik beat Belarus by 5-0 and earned gold in the 73kg world cadet wrestling championship, says a report by Newsroom Post.
This achievement comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu made India proud by winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Congratulating the wrestler, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter, "Many congratulations to Priya Malik for winning the Gold Medal in the 73kg World Cadet Wrestling Championship. My heart is full of pride! Wishing all our athletes the very best. May you keep shining."
Hailing Haryana's daughter, the state's sport minister Sandeep Singh wrote on Twitter, "congratulations to the wrestler daughter Priya Malik of Haryana for winning the gold medal in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary."
Not only the ministers, but people across India are taking to Twitter to show their love and support for Malik.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)