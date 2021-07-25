'India's #NariShakti': Priya Malik bags gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship; netizens elated

Not only Olympics, Indian women are shining in other championships across the world as Indian wrestler Priya Malik won a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship on Sunday.

At the championship held in Budapest, Hungary, Malik beat Belarus by 5-0 and earned gold in the 73kg world cadet wrestling championship, says a report by Newsroom Post.

This achievement comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu made India proud by winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.