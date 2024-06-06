MC Baba Rap Videos: 'Deaf Hop' Of Congo's Mute Rapper Viral On Social Media; Netizens Call Him 'Greatest Rapper Alive'

MC Baba | Instagram

MC Baba, a deaf rapper from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is trending on social media. Despite being both deaf and mute, he has cherished his passion to become a rap music artist, and has gained significant attention on the internet for his unique approach to the music genre. He is said to be the first "Deaf rapper from Congo."

Netizens call him the "Greatest Rapper Alive"

Netizens are seen cheering him by dropping their likes on his music videos which stand out of the usual tracks. The Congolese rapper, MC Baba is now an internet sensation with many of his rap videos going viral on TikTok and other online platforms.

The internet addresses him as the "Greatest Rapper Alive," and compares him with existing mainstream artist, only to claim that Baba does it like nobody else. For instance, the comments on his music videos drew comparison with established singers like Ghana's Shatta Wale, Bad Bunny from Puerto Rican, and a few others.

Who is MC Baba?

MC Baba is a deaf and mute rapper from Congo, who has won the heart of the internet for his winning over his shortcomings and emerging as a historic artist from Africa. He is reportedly the first mute rapper of the country, whose rap videos are winning lakh views on social media and breaking records. Never heard him before? One of the songs that has caught the attention of netizens is MC Baba's Biso Love.

Check out MC Baba's Biso Love

Apart from his online presence, MC Baba has also performed live. Yes, you read that right. On the internet, there are videos that show him 'killing it' on the stage as he performs with co-artists in front of a huge audience.

MC Baba gets thumbs down from few netizens

However, the feedback towards his mute rap is not lop-sided. There are a group of people who aren't impressed with MC Baba's music. Claiming his sound track to be not entertaining or on standards with existing raps, they suggest his creations to be rather perfect for a cringe watch.

While respecting the artist is one thing and praising him is another, people even dropped memes to say a big no for MC Baba and his rap videos. After coming across MC Baba's rap, one of the X users even said, "Music has finished."

Know more about deaf rap

Notably, deaf rapping is not too popular and is still in its nascent stage, but it surely exists. Warren Snipes is one of the well known deaf writer and rapper, who is better known as "Wawa." He performs 'Dip Hop,' which is a unique genre of music referring to the hip hop produced by deaf artists. A few others names of deaf rappers and hip-hop artists include Sean Forbes and Marko Vuoriheimo. Now, MC Baba has now joined these artists in the world of deaf musicians.