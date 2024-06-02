VIDEO l Porsche Konachi? Baapachi: RJ Malishka's Rap on Pune Accident Case Goes Viral |

With new arrests every day, the Pune Porsche accident case has become the most important case in Pune and the state. Now, taking potshots at the handling of the case by Pune Police and state authorities, RJ Malishka has come up with a new rap song about the case.

She is known for her parody songs on civic issues in Mumbai. Her pothole parody has irked the Mumbai civic body.

Here's the lyrics of her new parody song

Jab main chhota bachcha tha, badi shararat karta tha. Meri gaadi thuk hi jaati, bachane aata baap. Mi Punemadhe rahto, majhya baapachich khato, maajhe vay aahe 17, rastayavar lokanna khatara. Porsche baaher gheun gele, don tarun mele, piun hota gaadit basla, isme koi nahi masla. Blame driver pe thokenge, meri life thodi rokenge. Vakil aahet, aahe paisa, to dar kaisa aur kiska? Jisne parody banaya uspe FIR lagaya, arrest jhale hotelwale, don doctor arrest zjhale, suspend jhale policewale, pan mi?... Fakt lihila nibandh, pizza cha jhala prabandh, I am still nabalik na... main to bachcha hu na... Jisne parody banaya uspe FIR lagaya... kaaran baapacha paisa... tu rokega kaise??? Porsche konachi... baapachi.. rasta konacha.. baapacha... vakil konacha... baapacha... Law and Order konacha baapacha... aahaaha... Public cha... Tujhya baapache paise... dekh rokhenge kaise... kabhi Porsche, kabhi Pathole, kabhi Politics... koi aur jhol... Public Memory is Very Short bhaiyya... sabse bada rupaiyya... magar is memory ki na dube naiyya.. isliye main hu na....

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Pune Police have formed more than a dozen teams comprising 100 personnel to look into various aspects of the wide-range investigation into the Porsche car crash case allegedly involving a minor driver.

The police have registered three separate cases after the car allegedly driven by a minor boy fatally knocked down two IT professionals travelling on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra's Pune city on May 19.

The three cases include an FIR in connection with the accident and the second one against the bar that allegedly served liquor to the juvenile. Police have booked the boy's father, a builder, for allowing him to drive the car without a valid license. A third case is about the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to take the blame for the accident.

Among the boy's family members, police have so far arrested his father, grandfather, and his (juvenile's) mother after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with hers