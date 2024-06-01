 Pune Porsche Accident Case: 'Mother Of Minor Accused Arrested,' Confirms Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Porsche Accident Case: 'Mother Of Minor Accused Arrested,' Confirms Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar

Pune Porsche Accident Case: 'Mother Of Minor Accused Arrested,' Confirms Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar

A local court in Pune on Friday remanded the father and grandfather of the minor involved in the Porsche case in judicial custody for 14 days over their roles in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Accident Case: 'Mother Of Minor Accused Arrested,' Confirms Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar |

Pune: In a fresh development in the Pune Porsche accident case, Shivani Agrawal, the mother of the minor accused in the case was arrested by the Pune Police, according to an ANI report quoting Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Her arrest comes just a day after a local court in Pune on Friday remanded the father and grandfather of the minor involved in the Porsche case in judicial custody for 14 days over their roles in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Accident Case: 'Mother Of Minor Accused Arrested,' Confirms Police Commissioner Amitesh...

Pune Porsche Accident Case: 'Mother Of Minor Accused Arrested,' Confirms Police Commissioner Amitesh...

The Origin Story of Pune's Famed Hinjawadi IT Park: How a Tech Hub Emerged at a Sugar Factory Site

The Origin Story of Pune's Famed Hinjawadi IT Park: How a Tech Hub Emerged at a Sugar Factory Site

Aurangabad: Sandeep Patil Likely to be New Police Commissioner

Aurangabad: Sandeep Patil Likely to be New Police Commissioner

Young Punekars Flock To Theatres On Cinema Lovers Day 2024 (PHOTOS)

Young Punekars Flock To Theatres On Cinema Lovers Day 2024 (PHOTOS)

Aurangabad: Ex-Serviceman Beaten up over Encroachment on his Land

Aurangabad: Ex-Serviceman Beaten up over Encroachment on his Land