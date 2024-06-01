Pune Porsche Accident Case: 'Mother Of Minor Accused Arrested,' Confirms Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar |

Pune: In a fresh development in the Pune Porsche accident case, Shivani Agrawal, the mother of the minor accused in the case was arrested by the Pune Police, according to an ANI report quoting Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Her arrest comes just a day after a local court in Pune on Friday remanded the father and grandfather of the minor involved in the Porsche case in judicial custody for 14 days over their roles in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.