Las Vegas casino surprises its employees with $5,000 bonus

The Cosmopolitan hotel and resort of Las Vegas has announced that all 5,400 people who work there will receive a $5,000 bonus.

Chief Executive Bill McBeath made the announcement at an employee appreciation and awards buffet.

Daniel E Espino, a chief people's officer at The Cosmopolitan, said: "It's you, every single day, that makes a difference. Whether you're cleaning rooms, cooking food, dealing cards, selling beverages, or working the front desk."

McBeath also gave San Diego and Hawaii holiday trips to two of his corporate employees, Stacy Stafford, a homework teacher, and Samira Harbali, a lodge server.

"It’s amazing. It’s a big surprise." Edgar Rives, a chef at the employee cafeteria for nine years, said.

Another employee said he'll leave it to his wife to decide how to spend the money.

According to Luxe Gateaways, The Cosmopolitan, which was recently named one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers in America, is on track to match its previous yearly monetary donations of $1.6 million in 2018 and $1.7 million in 2019.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:31 PM IST