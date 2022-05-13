Boring, boring, boring: Check out early reviews of Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' hit the big screens on Friday. The film has received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Netizens, who were eagerly waiting for the movie to release, took to Twitter today and flooded the micro-blogging site with their reactions. Some praised the efforts of the actors and the director, others were disappointed and called it 'boring'.

After the trailer of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' was released by the makers, many people thought it was promising and worth the watch. However, for some people, it turned out to be completely different as their expectations dropped faster than the stock market prices.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter after watching the movie:

#JayeshbhaiJordaar Review



Boring Boring Boring



Headache Headache Headache



Disaster Disaster Disaster.



1⭐/5. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) May 13, 2022

#MovieReview#Jayeshbhaijordar : Disappointed

Rating: ⭐️



Their is no such thing called Entertainment and it is a very bad movie. @RanveerOfficial so much overacting in movie. Good act by #ShaliniPandey@RanveerOfficial @yrf — Rajat Upadhyay (@rajat4you) May 13, 2022

Advertisement

Caught FDFS of #Jayeshbhai Jordar and found it slow. Very amazing theme and concept, but felt it was boring. — Baibhav Mishra (@mishra_baibhav) May 13, 2022

After #Sandeep and Pinki Farar #Bunty aur Bubli 2 and now #Jayeshbhai jordar released today hattric of flops completed by #YRF — yogesh syal (@YSyal) May 13, 2022

Advertisement

REVIEW TIME #JayeshbhaiJordaar :



A fun ride with heart touching climax. 1st half was phantasmagoric 👌



⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 from me — dk bose. (@DevKumarBose) May 13, 2022

Watch #JayeshbhaiJordaar if you are looking for a genuine, wholesome, entertaining family drama. You will connect sonewhere as a girl. Trust me.

PS: Tell me your honest review after that

PS more: It is far from being preachy or boring. People are commenting without watching it https://t.co/o7CcilTcJz — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) May 13, 2022

Advertisement

Movie Review:- #JayeshbhaiJordaar

⭐⭐⭐/5

Story and Concept is good 👍#RanveerSingh carried the film on his shoulder and well maintained gujrati accent. 1st Half did pretty good to set up things heated. Some slight unnecessary and little boring in the second half. That's it pic.twitter.com/pykUujwn4m — Aman Rao (@_amanrao) May 13, 2022

Wasting time,money on making movie like Jayeshbhai jordar @yrf grow up! Announce your biggest movie Dhoom4 with @akshaykumar and leave hype,buzz to audience and akkians! 🤑🙌 — ֆaռӄʏ (@Dont__Mess) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar expect the unexpected … I enjoyed it ❤️❤️



Such a sweet performance and film @RanveerOfficial



Detailed review in a few days once everyone sees it …. — Ranveer’s Jordaar ⚡️⚡️ Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) May 13, 2022

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. It stars Ranveer, Shalini, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Boman Irani.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:22 PM IST