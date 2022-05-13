e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / Boring, boring, boring: Check out early reviews of Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' hit the big screens on Friday. The film has received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Netizens, who were eagerly waiting for the movie to release, took to Twitter today and flooded the micro-blogging site with their reactions. Some praised the efforts of the actors and the director, others were disappointed and called it 'boring'.

After the trailer of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' was released by the makers, many people thought it was promising and worth the watch. However, for some people, it turned out to be completely different as their expectations dropped faster than the stock market prices.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter after watching the movie:

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. It stars Ranveer, Shalini, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Boman Irani.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:22 PM IST