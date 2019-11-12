Honest Wedding Card: Twitter user's #ShaVerma has gone viral and left people in splits

Known for his witty and funny jokes, comedian Akshar Pathak has become a social media celebrity among the youngsters. Recently, owing to the wedding season and an upcoming trend of using hashtags for couple names, Akshar curated a series of honest wedding cards which will make you laugh out loud!

Akshar created a series of wedding cards which talks about a wedding between 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and 'Verma ji ki ladki', taking a jibe at hashtag users by creating one for this one as #ShaVerma. He shared the card on social media with a caption "An honest #wedding card. Please #RSVP"