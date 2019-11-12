Honest Wedding Card: Twitter user's #ShaVerma has gone viral and left people in splits

Known for his witty and funny jokes, comedian Akshar Pathak has become a social media celebrity among the youngsters. Recently, owing to the wedding season and an upcoming trend of using hashtags for couple names, Akshar curated a series of honest wedding cards which will make you laugh out loud!
Akshar created a series of wedding cards which talks about a wedding between 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and 'Verma ji ki ladki', taking a jibe at hashtag users by creating one for this one as #ShaVerma. He shared the card on social media with a caption "An honest #wedding card. Please #RSVP"
The card has everything from an extravaganza show-off to the wedding dates, location and ends with a postscript saying "No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 juicer mixer grinder ka kya karenge"
The card went viral on social media with Twitterati adding another list of items to the card and laughing their hearts out. The hastag #ShaVerma also reminded some of them of a delicious food item Shawarma. Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the card.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)