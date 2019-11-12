Sanjay Raut's hospital photo goes viral on social media

Firebrand Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital on Monday, hours after he complained of chest pain. A photo of Raut has gone viral on social media. The photo is claimed to from Lilavati hospital.

In the photo it can be seen that Sanjay Raut sitting on bed writting something on paper. Sanjay Raut (57), who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP post-assembly election results in Maharashtra, visited the private hospital in suburban Bandra in the afternoon for routine check-up.