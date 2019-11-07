The epic story of a housemaid and her business card which went viral

The internet loves a good story. The latest thing to catch netizen’s fancy is a housemaid, Geeta Kale, who was seeking work with the help of a business card. Her photo, holding her visiting card aloft, was posted by one of her employers, Dhanashree Shinde after Kale lost one of her jobs. She works in the Bavdhan area of Pune.

In a Facebook post (which was a re-post of the story shared by Asmita Javdekar, founder, Creative Nurturer at Aatman), Shinde recounts how she returned home from work one day to find her maid upset because she had lost a job, although it was “not her fault but a situational issue”. This also meant a loss of income of about Rs. 4,000.