The epic story of a housemaid and her business card which went viral

The internet loves a good story. The latest thing to catch netizen’s fancy is a housemaid, Geeta Kale, who was seeking work with the help of a business card. Her photo, holding her visiting card aloft, was posted by one of her employers, Dhanashree Shinde after Kale lost one of her jobs. She works in the Bavdhan area of Pune.
In a Facebook post (which was a re-post of the story shared by Asmita Javdekar, founder, Creative Nurturer at Aatman), Shinde recounts how she returned home from work one day to find her maid upset because she had lost a job, although it was “not her fault but a situational issue”. This also meant a loss of income of about Rs. 4,000.
Shinde worked on designing a business card with about 100 words on it and suggested Kale hand them out to the people in the neighbourhood “with the help of the society watchman”.
“Ghar Kaam Maushi in Bavdhan; Aadhar Card verified” reads the card. It bears her rates for different kinds of work as well as a footnote that states, “Other Kaam if required: Dusting, Vegetable cutting etc.”
To their surprise, the duo found the initiative catapulted to overnight success online. “Not only has this unique business card become an overnight internet sensation but also, Maushi’s phone just hasn’t stopped ringing! Job offers have been pouring in from every corner of India,” writes Shinde.
It was not just job offers. “Red FM was trying to reach maushi, news channels were vying to cover her story and WhatsApp was going berserk!!” writes Shinde.
